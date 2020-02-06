R.I.P. Actor Kirk Douglas Dies at Age 103

Legendary film icon Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103, according to his family.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” son Michael Douglas said in a statement to People. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas has been a three-time “Best Actor” nominee for 1949’s ‘Champion,’ 1952’s ‘The Bad and The Beautiful,’ and 1956’s ‘Lust for Life.’

He took home an honorary Acadamy Award in 1996 “for 50 years as a moral and creative force” in the movie industry, and also was awarded with an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991.

In 1994, Douglas took part in the Kennedy Center Honors.

The actor did suffer a setback in 1996, when he had a stroke that nearly impacted his ability to speak before therapy was able him that skill.

Douglas later became a blogger, contributing to The Huffington Post.

