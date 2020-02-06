SPORTS: Cavs Reportedly Trading Some Players to the Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making some moves in their roster, especially with the NBA trade deadline getting close.
General manager Koby Altman has reportedly made a deal with the Detroit Pistons to have their center Andre Drummond move to the Land.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on the Drummond to Cleveland deal.
WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on who the Cavs are sending to the Pistons (Hint: their last names are not Love nor Thompson):
In exchange for the two-time All-Star, the Cavaliers will send Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick to the Pistons, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.
Drummond joined the Pistons in 2012 after coming in ninth in that year’s NBA Draft.
