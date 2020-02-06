Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 jersey was retired by Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, on Wednesday, her mother, Vanessa, shared on Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of Gianna’s No. 2 jersey framed and on display during a ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium. She wrote on Instagram: “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

Instagram stories posted by Vanessa Bryant show Harbor Day School staff and students sharing stories about Gianna, 13, who died when a helicopter carrying her, Kobe Bryant and seven others crashed in the hills near Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Gianna was following in her father’s footsteps as a basketball player. She earned the nickname “Mambacita” because her tenacity on the basketball court was reminiscent of her father, whose nickname was “The Black Mamba.”

Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By Her School was originally published on blackamericaweb.com