Riddle Of The Day: What Does Trump’s Taxes & A Man With No Elbows Doing Pushups Have In Common?

 

In today’s news you can’t use, Special K shared a riddle.

The answer: Trump’s taxes, a man with no elbows doing pushups and Gary with da Tea kissing a woman. The question: What are three things the world will never see?!

Exclusives
