Dr. Jack Thomas Named Central State University’s 9th President

Dr. Jack Thomas Named Central State University's 9th President

Central State Unversity has named Dr. Jack Thomas it’s 9th President today.  Dr. Thomas is recognized internationally as a scholar and higher education administrator coming to Central State University from Western Illinois University and will succeed Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond in July.

Dr. Thomas was officially appointed today before a large crowd of media, students, Central State University board members, his wife Linda Thomas (pictured above) and many more. He stated, “Like many of the current students, I too was a first-generation college student.”  Dr. Thomas also encouraged attendees by saying, “We must think big, dream big and achieve our goals as a university,  If our dreams don’t scare us, then they are not big enough!”

After the press conference, Radio One’s DJ Misses, a Central State University Alumni, sat down with Dr. Thomas to talk about his plans for CSU, what he would change about education and even talked a little bit about music.

See the exclusive interview here

