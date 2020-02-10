LOCAL NEWS: Vehicles in Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland Hit with Break-Ins

Several Cleveland Heights residents were greeted with busted windows at their vehicles, along with some of their property stolen at the same time.

Police officers received calls regarding the break-ins, and a total of 46 vehicles in the city were affected by the rash of crime that took place over night.

The break-ins happened in parking lots across the city, including in the areas of Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard, the 3200 block of Meadowbrook Blvd., and the 1400 block of Warrensville Center Road.

Another city nearby, East Cleveland, was hit as nine vehicles off of Terrace Road were reportedly broken into.

The main target of robbery: Loose change!

Several of the more expensive items left in sight were passed over in favor of quarters and other coins.

Residents are hurt and frusted over the break-ins and robberies.

Police are looking for help in catching those who know of the crimes:

Anyone with information on the incidents in asked to call police at 216-321-1234 or the CHPD TipLine at 216-291-5010.

You don’t even have to give out your name.

