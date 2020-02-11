CLOSE
Jazzy Report: Black People Feel More Pain Than Other Races?!

According to researchers, Black people may physically feel pain more then their white and Latin peers. The study found that Black participants rated the pain they were feeling up to 5 times higher than their counterparts. The study found that two things affected how Black people responded to pain being inflicted by a white male, a history of discrimination and a history of pain.

Exclusives
