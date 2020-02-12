Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Antwan Steele

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.
This week we salute….Antwan Steele, founder of Student Navigation, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to remove barriers that hinder students from receiving a proper education and quality lifestyle. Antwan Steele, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.
Future History Makers is presented by AARP and brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Gentleman Jack and Great Lakes Honda.
