futurehistorymakers
Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Antwan Steele

Black History Month 2016 - FUTURE

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Maker 2020 Winners

This week we salute….Antwan Steele, founder of Student Navigation, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to remove barriers that hinder students from receiving a proper education and quality lifestyle. Antwan Steele, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

