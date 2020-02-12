CLOSE
DL’s Top 10 Worst Ways To Lose Weight

Losing weight can be hard, if you’re trying to lose weight don’t even think about trying any of the things that are about to be mentioned. Smoking suppresses your appetite which means you’ll eat less but we all know smoking has other not so helpful effects on our bodies. Also don’t bother doing crunches, they aren’t as effective as you think they are. For the full list listen to the audio above.

DL’s Top 10 Worst Ways To Lose Weight  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

