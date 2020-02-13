Mo’Nique Wants to Remind Everyone of How Oprah Tried to Humiliate Toni Braxton

Mo’Nique really has it in for Oprah Winfrey.

After the comedian and Academy Award winner went after the talk show host for staying silent on Harvey Weinstein, while “entertaining” similar sexual assault assucations of Russell Simmons and Michael Jackson, Mo is now going after Winfrey over how she treated singer Toni Braxton.

From Bossip:

Toni made a few adverse financial decisions at the height of her career and a very popular Oprah interview exposed her debt at the time. Toni thinks Oprah’s goal was to basically humiliate her.

The interview changed Braxton’s career afterwards.

Mo feels that Winfrey has not been kind towards Black celebrities for a long time.

Do you agree with Mo’Nique?

