Kentucky Fried Chicken and Crocs Create a Clog That Looks and Smells Chicken!

This latest and tasty pair of shoes is set to come out spring, and extend into the summer.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has come up with the next big idea, and this time, they have teamed up with Crocs to unveil its latest creation.

Presenting the new KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, where the limited edition shoes appear to be the red-striped bucket (like the ones at KFC) wrapped around the shoe’s base, with the toe area covered in pieces of chicken printed, with two charms, one on each shoe, that look and smell like a piece of fried chicken. Right on the shoe!

Coming soon, fresh out of the fryer. Put #KFCCrocs on your bucket list. @kfc melovemealot pic.twitter.com/ONh33waFgF — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) February 12, 2020

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in a news release. Crocs CMO Terence Reilly added they were “thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog.”

They will be available in unisex sizes, and will be for sale at almost $60.00!

Will you plan on purchasing these clogs?

