NBA All-Star Fans Did Not “Feel For” Chaka Khan’s Version of the National Anthem

After Dr. Dre and Jennifer Hudson each paid their respects to the late Kobe Bryant, legendary icon Chaka Khan took to the court at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago to perform the National Anthem.

Unfortunately, it failed to earn the same positive responsive the Bryant tributes had gotten.

Fans were not all impressed with Khan’s rendition of Star-Spangled Banner, and in case you missed it, here’s footage:

The uneven performance drew comparisons to Fergie’s execution of the same tune from the same weekend two years ago. Execution being the key word there.

Here is how social media reacted to Khan’s performance:

While Khan’s performance had people cringing, it was better than Roseanne Barr’s god-awful 1990 version!

 

