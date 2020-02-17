February 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Feb. 17 is usually Presidents Day, but it is also a day to help brighten and make a difference for those in need.

It is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, which “encourages us to spread kindness to others.” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson had declared ‘RAKE Day’ this past Friday for this current day, which is celebrated everywhere locally and nationally.

It is based on an organization by Ricky Smith called R.A.K.E., which stands for Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere. Smith launched the group six years ago.

Smith and his team at RAKE will be spending the day performing 24 random acts of kindness throughout the city by surprising kids with toys, providing meals to the homeless and surprising first responders. Smith says that even the smallest of gestures can turn someone’s day around.

Here is more from Smith’s Instagram page on how you take part in National Random Acts of Kindness Day:

