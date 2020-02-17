LOCAL NEWS: Canton Area Woman Arrested After Calling 911 Over Cancelled Cell Phone

A 36-year-old woman in the Canton, OH area (Jackson Township to be exact) was faced with a dilemma.

Her parents had just cancelled her cell phone service, and she was not too happy about it at all.

So what does she do about it? She dials 911!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Seloni Khetarpal called the regional emergency dispatch center on Thursday and demanded police respond to her house, according to Massillon Municipal Court documents. She was told to only use the number if she needed police assistance for an actual problem.

Well guess what?

She called 911 again, two hours after that warning.

Officers arrested her, and she was charged with “disrupting public services.”

All over cancelled phone services!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of bubaone and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of filo and Getty Images