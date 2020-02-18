LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Secretary of State Wants Jane Fonda to Stay Away From Kent State

Kent State University had recently announced that actress and activist Jane Fonda would serve as one of the speakers during the 50th commemoration weekend of the May 4, 1970 shootings that claimed the lives of four students, and injured nine others.

Not everyone is thrilled with the idea of having Fonda speaking at such an important event, let alone setting foot on campus.

One vocal critic, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, is calling for Kent State to resend its invitation to have her visit and speak. The military veteran has even gone as far as tweeting how much she is getting paid to come to Ohio:

There’s still time to right this wrong @KentState — rescind your invitation to @Janefonda. The anniversary of this tragedy is not the time to pay a speaker who betrayed our service-members. Just my perspective as a veteran. RETWEET if you agree.https://t.co/mGUPPBIzu5 pic.twitter.com/jhUwnQCTxF — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) February 17, 2020

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Linking to a longer statement on his Facebook page, LaRose called the university’s decision to invite and pay Fonda as a speaker a “disgrace.” Read his full state here.

The decision to have Fonda speak at Kent State is a controversial one, particularly because of her actions during the Vietnam War in the 1970’s as WEWS mentions:

According to News 5 media partner The Akron Beacon Journal, Fonda drew criticism when she was photographed on top of an anti-aircraft gun during her visit to North Vietnam in 1972.

That move has since earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane,” which has stuck with her ever since.

As for the latest move from LaRose, Kent State officials have yet to comment. No word either from Fonda and her representatives.

