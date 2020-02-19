She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Avery Sunshine LIVE!

| 02.19.20
Radio One D.C. presents “She is…”, an afternoon of elegance as we celebrate the “SHE“ in you. This is a Women’s empowerment luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. We will honor women who are committed to public service, community activism, ministry, sports, and more! We will also have performances from Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson and the amazing Avery Sunshine.

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE SHE IS… WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEON!

To get you ready for this powerful luncheon, here are some of Avery’s most powerful songs.

1. CALL MY NAME

 

2. UGLY PART OF ME

3. BLESSIN ME

and

4. SAFE IN HIS ARMS

5. I GOT SUNSHINE

We are looking forward to having a great time with you on March 21st! Don’t forget to nominate a deserving woman for the “She is… the everyday woman” Award and see more from the event

 

 

 

She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Avery Sunshine LIVE!  was originally published on woldcnews.com

