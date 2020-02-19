Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered In Home Invasion

According to the outlet, Pop Smoke was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke in. TMZ reported that the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men were reportedly then seen fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up and coming rapper, was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery TMZ reported.