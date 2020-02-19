Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: Should I Believe He Only Cheated Once?

You know that old saying, if they’ll lie about 1 small thing they’ll lie about anything/everything. So if you caught him slipping for dipping out with someone else, he confessed because he got caught, does that mean there weren’t more women out there or that it won’t happen again because he said it wouldn’t, how do you handle that?

This listener decided to put it in the hands of Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages .

He cheated, he confessed, should she trust him? Find out The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star was able to work her through her trust issues below.

Dear Sam

A couple of months ago my fiance, out of nowhere, told me he didn’t know if he felt the same. This went on for about a week where we hardly spoke and I spent the whole time pretty much crying. Then he agreed to try and make it work. However, the day after I found an email on his phone where he had found out that someone wasn’t pregnant. I confronted him on this and at first he lied. Then he told me he hooked up with someone he couldn’t remember when it happened as he was drunk. He apologized and said it was a false alarm. I don’t know whether or not to believe him as he wasn’t honest straight away about it and also. I agreed to stay with him and move on for a number of reasons, however I’m concerned now I might have an std because of him having unprotected drunkin sex. I’m going to get myself checked but I don’t know what to do if it comes back positive. I have given him so many opportunities to be honest and one reason why I chose to forgive him is because the sex was meaningless. However, if he has had an affair or cheated multiple times I don’t think I could move on from this. Am I putting too much thought into this? Should I just build a bridge and get over it?

