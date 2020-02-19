Wendy Williams Goes Too Far With Tasteless ‘Price Is Right’ Joke When Addressing Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiance’s Death

2020 has become the year where Wendy Williams gets to get upset her talk show audience from appalling remark to another.

Now a week after she angered the LGBTQ community by telling gay men to “stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” (she later apologized for that remark) Williams has now added to her growing set of on-screen insensitivity.

On the Feb. 17 edition of ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ during the “Hot Topics” segment, the talk show queen discussed the murder of Dr. Amie Harwick, the ex-fiance of ‘The Price Is Right’ host Drew Carey.

Harwick was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse after a restraining order she had against him expired. She was allegedly attacked by Pursehouse before being thrown off a balcony that lead to her death.

The seriousness of domestic violence and murder did not stop Miss “How You Doin’?” from turning a tragedy into a joke.

Williams first clarified to her audience members that Harwick was “killed not by Drew,” then flippantly quipped, “Come on down!” – the famous catchphrase that Carey says during every episode of “Price Is Right.”

Observers pointed out how she was looking at the ground while using that catchphrase.

So far in 2020 and bearing in mind its only febuary. Wendy Williams has joked about Joaquin Pheonix' cleft lip, told gay men to stop wearing our dresses and now has joked about Drew Careys ex Amie Hardwick dying by falling off a balcony by saying "just get down". Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/8B7BJZfWXa — Everyday Drama (@everydaysdrama) February 18, 2020

Really ⁦@WendyWilliams⁩? This was my friend! She’s been gone TWO WHOLE days. Come on down?! Wtf?Would you make the same joke about Kobe? This death is a tragedy as well. Have you completely lost your moral compass? Amie was the ultimate victim of domestic abuse. Do better. pic.twitter.com/lGPPTvw0Fu — A L Y S H A (@Chat_Brun) February 18, 2020

The studio audience remained silent, while users took to the internet to express their disgust with Williams.

Even the brother of Harwick was outraged over Williams’ routine:

In his first statement since his sister’s passing, Wednesday, Chris Harwick told Fox News that he found Williams’ comment and gesture about his sister’s homicide appalling and would like a public apology.

Domestic violence and murder is nothing to joke about. It is sad that Miss Williams did not seem to get that message.

Here is the segment in case you missed it (starts at 10:05):

