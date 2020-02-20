CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lewk Of The Week: Lizzo Was A Full On Chocolate Snack In Moschino At The 2020 Brit Awards

The "Feeling Hella Good" Grammy winner probably tastes as good as she looks!

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Lizzo is so unbawsed and so unbothered by her haters, so much so that she showed up to the 2020 Brit Awards like the thick snack she is—and dressed as M&M chocolates.

Having fun with her fashion, the three-time Grammy winner stunted in a brown Moschino gown chocolate bar-inspired strapless gown with a perfectly yummy matching crystal-embellished chocolate bar clutch. She finished off her outfit blinged out in multiple rings and a pair of earrings drenhed in chocolate-brown diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels, PEOPLE noted.

Sis is not only feeling good as hell, but tasting good as hell too!

Peep the nutritional value on the bottom of her gown!

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

 

Let’s also celebrate this flawless face beat the brown Gods. That, and her nails!

According to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old singer debuted Nails Inc.’s new chocolate-scented nail polish that Lizzo’s manicurist, Eri Ishizu, used the shade to create three-dimensional textured nails that look like tiny chocolate bars are growing from them! Love.

Apparently, this new Coco For Real duo line ($15) comes in two shades: “I’m fondue you” ( shimmery shade ) and “100% Hot Chocolate” (a luscious brown). Both polishes are high gloss, long wear, vegan and cruelty-free.

View this post on Instagram

If you ever wondered what I taste like… 🍫

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

Now let’s get into this hair!

According to US Weekly, her three-tiered bun was done by “go-to hairstylist Shelby Swain who “mimic[ked] the shape of the Hershey kiss.” Talk about commitment to and execution of an entire lewk!

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Even better? Lizzo, as always, gave a stellar performance and was nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist!

Once again, sis is showing you that she is 100 percent that b***h!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Lizzo’s chocolate lewk?

RELATED NEWS:

Lewk Of The Week: Zoë Kravitz Is A Golden Goddess At The BAFTAs In Saint Laurent

Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is Snatched In This Alexander Wang Black Leather Trench

Lewk Of The Week: Kiki Layne’s Orange Valentino Shorts Suit Won Paris Fashion Week

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'

Continue reading 20 Times Lizzo’s Style Proved She Was ‘100 Percent That B***h’

20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'

[caption id="attachment_3056184" align="alignleft" width="1205"] Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty[/caption] While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year! Not only does she have the number one song on the Billboard 100, but the number one movie at the box office with Hustlers. Obviously, her MTV VMA performance last month gave us our entire life! With a huge inflatable booty in a thong and a bedazzled bottle of Patron, the chart-topper song “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” and brought down the house! https://twitter.com/MTV/status/1166164968489803776?s=20   Let's also not forget her BET Awards performance that even had Rihanna jamming in the audience while Lizzo played the flute and twerked at the same time. But that's not the first time the singer shut it down an appearance, the singer and rapper PUT IT DOWN at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year. But we also have to talk about her style! Just peep this purple wig that is giving us our entire lives! https://www.instagram.com/p/B2aLjVJBz9q/   So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the 'Gram.

Lewk Of The Week: Lizzo Was A Full On Chocolate Snack In Moschino At The 2020 Brit Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
"A Madea Family Funeral" poster
Fantasia And Chris Stapelton Soulfully Bids Farewell To…
 2 hours ago
02.20.20
Lewk Of The Week: Lizzo Was A Full…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Brown Gregory Robinson Arrested For Carrying 157…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Whitney Houston One Wish
Taste Of Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Released [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
02.20.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close