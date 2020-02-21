Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: My Ex Passed I Need To Help But My Present Is Mad!!

Her ex-boyfriend passed, they had both moved on and now she is being accused of doing the most, her husband is mad and her deceased ex’s woman has gone in on her so she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages . To find out why all of these people are being not so compassionate when all she is trying to do is help.

Is she doing to much or nah??

Take a look at below to see what The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star had to say.

(BTW: you can listen live to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, Reality Hour, at 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at http://www.wzakcleveland.com)

Dear Sam

My ex-boyfriend just recently passed. When I broke up with him I had hooked up with my now husband. I reached out to my ex-boyfriends family to give my condolences I told them I there was anything I could do to let me know, and they did they just want my help with food organizing people coming over things like that. Before I went to meet them at the house my now husband got upset saying it doesn’t look good for me to be doing all of that. When I get to my ex’s parents house his girlfriend is there and she pulled me to the side to let me know she didn’t appreciate me being there doing all of that grieving with the family. She also stated that she felt some kind of way about me reaching out to them, he was her man she held him down and I have some kind of nerve showing up. And she thought it was disrespectful to her. My husband actually agrees with her. I’m supposed to help out at the house on Friday and Saturday. His family say’s they would like my help, his girlfriend and my husband don’t want me no where near it. What should I do?

Also On 93.1 WZAK: