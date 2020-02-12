CLOSE
Two Ohio State Football Players Charged With Rape and Kidnapping

According to Franklin County municipal court records, two Ohio State football players have been charged with rape and kidnapping,

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, are currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail for alleged incidents that took place February 4

According to reports from 10TV.com, the victim initially began having consensual sex with Riep but decided she did not want to continue. The victim told police that Jahsen Wint entered the room and Riep asked the victim if Wint could join. At that point, the victim stated to police that Riep grabbed her by the neck, forcing her to have sex. She also said that Riep pinned her in place while Wint forced oral sex on her.

According to court documents obtained by 10TV, after both parties ended they forced the victim to give her name and say the sex was consensual on a video recording. She also told police that the suspects forced her to take a shower before Riep drove her back to her residence.

Wint is a redshirt junior safety for the Ohio State University football team and Riep is a junior cornerback.

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson tells 10TV. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Two Ohio State Football Players Charged With Rape and Kidnapping  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

