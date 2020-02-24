Celebration of Life: Vanessa Bryant Speaks on Kobe and Gianna at Memorial

Feb. 24 would be an unforgettable day, as fans, athletes, and other celebrities gathered at the Celebration of Life remembering the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Both father and daughter, plus seven others aboard, were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

At the sold out memorial, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe and daughter of Gianna, got to speak on how the two impacted her life.

After a performance by Beyonce kicked off the memorial, and being introduced by Jimmy Kimmel, Vanessa thanked fans showing her and her family “love and support” following Kobe’s passing.

Vanessa started her speech by speaking on her “baby girl,” according to WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The audience cheered her on as she fought back tears while telling the story of how Gianna would kiss her goodnight and good morning.

Vanessa would then share about how much they loved each other, and how Gianna would have made in a difference as a basketball player in the WNBA, along with how smart she was in school.

Afterwards, Vanessa moved on to Kobe, and here was what she had to say about her “soulmate:”

“He was my sweet husband and father of our children. He was mine. he was my everything.”

Kobe and Vanessa were together for 17 years, and was a devoted father as mentioned during the memorial.

Kobe was truly devoted to his daughters when it came to spending time with them.

“He was my everything.” Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe at the Celebration of Life. pic.twitter.com/vHb9xP0qmm — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

Vanessa touched on how close Kobe and Gianna were as father and daughter while she was “fighting back tears.”

She then ended by saying they both “rest in peace” and enjoy heaven “until we meet again one day.”

