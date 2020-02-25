Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: My Wife Thinks Looking A Mess Is Okay

She was fine as wine and dressed to the nines when you met her. You swept her off her feet, put a ring on her finger, baby in her belly and promised her she would never have to punch a time clock again. You kept up your end of the bargain but unfortunately she took things to far and now she sports a wife beater most of the day but only puts on that red dress that you feel in love with when she goes to hang out with her girls on your payroll dime. You feel a little cheated and don’t know what to do? Before you stick a stamp on your wife that say’s return to sender, do like this frustrated man did and reach out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages .

In the case of this brotha, see what kind of advice Sam Sylk and Bijou Star had for the man that ain’t too proud to beg, but is seriously going Chris Brown in his relationship cause he’s ‘Undecided’ if he’s going to, in the words of Jodeci ‘STAY’ !! (see what happened below)

(BTW: you can listen live to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, Reality Hour, at 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at http://www.wzakcleveland.com)

Dear Sam

My doesn’t have to work. I provided solely financially for my family. However I’m finding when I come home from work that my wife is still in her pajamas. At first I started asking was she okay? She say’s she’s fine. She claims that when she takes our 2 kids to school she just comes home and chill. Not only I’m I starting to find her unattractive but on Fridays she waits for me to come home before she gets herself together then goes out with her girls. She is getting fly for everyone except me. She told me I’m being silly for mentioning her appearance when she is my wife, but shouldn’t at least get fly for me when I come home? I told her maybe she should get a part-time job or a hobby, she told me to just worry about ringing income into our household. For the first time I’m starting to look at other women. Is this a sign that at it’s time to roll. What do I do to get my wife’s attention?

Also On 93.1 WZAK: