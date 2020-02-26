CLOSE
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In Florida

Last September, a police officer in Orlando, Florida made national headlines after he arrested a 6-year-old and 8-year-old at a local elementary school.

Now, newly released bodycam footage shows the incident in which fired officer Dennis Turner arrested a crying six-year-old and bragging that she broke his record for the youngest person he’d ever placed in handcuffs.

“Please let me go,” the child pleads with the officers. The child allegedly kicked and punched staff members at the school, with police repeatedly claiming at the time that one staff member saying she wanted to press charges against the child. The staff member later disputed the police’s account of the incident, saying that they did not want the child to be placed under arrest.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Orlando Police Department, I apologize to the children involved and their families,” Orlando police chief Orlando Rolon said back in September. “As a grandfather of three children less than 11 years old, I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved.”

