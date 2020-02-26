LOCAL NEWS: Ohio City Galley to Shut Down Operation on February 28

A popular dining option on Cleveland’s west side has announced it will close its doors towards the end of February.

Ohio City Galley took to social media to post news regarding the final day of business, which is taking place on Feb. 28.

The unconventional business model of Ohio City Galley was one part food hall and one part business incubator – a relaxed public space where multiple food-service operators could test out new concepts in a low-risk situation, and diners could enjoy those foods in a communal dining hall and bar setting. The announcement by Ohio City Galley comes just days after the launch of The Burger Shop, from Sauce the City’s Victor Searcy.

Other restaurants, past and present, that have graced the Galley have included The Rice Shop, Poca, Forest City Steaks, Pie2, and Grains and Greens.

Ohio City Galley has been in operation since October of 2018. No word on what will fill its soon-to-be vacant spot.

