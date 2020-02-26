CLOSE
Walmart Selling an Oreo Variety Pack That Includes a T-Shirt!!!

If you love those Oreo cookies, but can’t choose between flavors and types, you might be in luck.

Walmart is selling a variety pack where you no longer have the option to choose between which Oreo you want to eat or at least try.

Here is WKYC 3News Cleveland with what this package offers:

The pack comes with five different kinds of Oreos to dunk in your milk: Thins, Original, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf and Most Stuf.

It also comes with a T-shirt for you Mega Oreo fans.

If you want to buy the pack, you can click on Walmart’s website.  They cost nearly $25.00.

As of right now, it is out-of-stock, but you never know.  The store might bring those packages back!

Are you willing to save up for an Oreo variety pack?

 

