Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: In-Laws No Show For Wedding, But…

This poor young lady’s in-laws have gave her nothing but the blues but now she’s expecting and doesn’t know whether to invite them to her baby shower. Her mother thinks that she should build a bridge and get over it but she feels she needs to get a second opinion so she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages .

I’ve been happily married for two years and I am expecting our first child. Everything is good except the relationship between us and my husband parents isn’t the best. My mother is white and my father is black, so when we were dating his parents were cold and mean to me. When my husband told them we were getting married they hit the roof saying they forbid him to marry me, they also said he was not marrying a real black woman and he would live to regret it, and that if we had kids we would be subjecting them to ridicule. Needless to say our wedding day came and his parents did not come to our wedding. Now fast forwarding to today, my mother seems to think I should try to bury the hatchet with them and invite them to my baby shower. She seems to think that the baby might change their feelings about our relationship but I’m not so sure I want them in my child’s life. My husband is so hurt by his parents that he doesn’t even talk about them and he say’s he doesn’t care now one way or another and say’s they probably won’t come anyway. Should I invite my estranged in-laws to my the baby shower? And more importantly do I want them to be a part of my child’s life?

