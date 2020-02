Starting October 1 most Americans will need a new type of ID to fly. If your drivers license or identification card doesn’t have a star in the upper right hand corner you won’t be able to fly until you get a “real ID” form of identification. Check your DMV website to see if your ID meets requirements.

