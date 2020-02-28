CINCINNATI: Church Wipes Out $46M in Debt for 45k Families!!

Won’t He Do It! In miraculous news, a Cincinnati, Ohio megachurch just blessed a whole lot of people when the Pastor told his congregation that it’spaying off $46.5 million in medical debt for more than 45,000 families.

According to Fox5Atlanta, Crossroads Church partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a medical debt relief nonprofit, to wipe out debts for people in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. They will receive bright yellow envelopes this week letting them know the good news. The Senior Pastor of Crossroads church, Brain Tome, broke the exciting news to his congregation back in November telling them that they will get the chosen recipients will get a letter in the mail saying ‘Congratulations, your debt has been paid because someone loves you and there is a God that has not forgotten about you.’”

Fox19 reported that the church wiped out debt for 41,233 households in Ohio for a total of $42.8 million, 2,974 Kentucky households abolishing $1.9 million in debt, 503 Tennessee households for $1.5 million, and 136 Indiana homes for $200,000.

Posted By Divine Martino Posted 21 hours ago

