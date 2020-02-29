Skai Jackson Gets a Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie, Who Wanted to Kill the Disney Star

Disney fan favorite Skai Jackson, 17, had to file a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie, 16, after the one-time “Dr. Phil” brat took to social media saying she was going to kill the “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” star.

TMZ says that a judge had granted that order.

From EURweb:

Bhabie has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Skai, and can’t contact her after Jackson said she’s afraid to leave her house alone since being threatened.

The “Cash Me Ousside” sensation (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) had accused Jackson of “moving sneaky,” online flirting, and using a different name online (Jackson is reportedly known to use 9treyprincess) to slam her.

Bhabie also claims that Jackson slammed YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who the rapper was rumored to have been linked with, by calling him names like “herpes d*ck.”

In the video, Bhabie really goes after Jackson over trying to hook up with men online. She had alleged that they are the same ones she’s after.

Now, Bhabie shows no remorse for anything she has said towards Jackson, and responded on her Instagram with this:

“You can try to hate me for responding to bullshit with more bullshit but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” she wrote. “Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks.”

So much for taking the high road.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tommaso Boddi and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb