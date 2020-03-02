CLOSE
Lizzo In Legal Battle Over Hit Song ‘Truth Hurts’ [VIDEO]

Why men great ’til they gotta be great? 🎶 It seems the song ‘Truth Hurts’ by Lizzo that has earned the now Grammy award winning singer major success is going to court for a DNA Test.

After Lizzo took the world by storm climbing Billboard 100 charts to number 1, 7 weeks in a row with her smash hit ‘Truth Hurts’, Lizzo took to social media and the courts claiming songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and another collaborator, Justin “Yves” Rothman were talking out of school by making claims to her smash hit and where she comes from that is called harassment, so the singer Lizzo filed a lawsuit.

Truth Hurts… but the truth shall set you free.

But now it is being reported that Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin “Yves” Rothman are saying to Lizzo, guess what truth hurts, and they have filed a counter lawsuit claiming “bad faith, unprincipled attempt to deny songwriting and producer credits and royalties” and alleges that Lizzo would never have collected her Grammy Award in not for them.

Check out the video below

