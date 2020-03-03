COLUMBUS: Petition Seeks to Cancel Arnold Sports Festival

The Annual Arnold Sports Festival is getting some push back and concern from the citizens of Central Ohio in the form of an online petition to stop the event from happening. A petition has been established on change.org voicing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The festival that begins Thursday (March 5th) is said to bring in approximately 22,000 athletes from across the world from up to 80 different countries. According to NBC4i.com, the petition argues that many large scale events all over the world have been cancelled due to coronavirus. “Please consider our petition of canceling the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival (Mar 5-8,2020) for the safety of all Ohioans, especially the children, the elderly, people with diabetes or other pre-existing conditions,” the petition states. At last count, the petition has garnered about 7000 signatures.

Festival officials are attempting to take precautions, the medical team from Mount Carmel will do health screenings as the athletes register. Some athletes from china will not be attending because of the travel ban from that country. The event contributes largely to the economy in Columbus, bringing in about $50 million per year. The festival will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the Ohio Expo Center, and other venues in central Ohio.

Posted By Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

