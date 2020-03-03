31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Serena Williams #WomensHistoryMonth

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our 2020 list continues with The GOAT. Not just in women’s tennis where she’s won a record 23 Grand Slam titles (including one while pregnant), but arguably the greatest female athlete of all-time. Owner of one of the most American stories of our lifetime, a black girl learns how to play tennis in Compton with her sister, both go on to find major success in the sport and turn into global icons not just for Black girls but also in the fight for equal pay. Meet Serena Williams, one of our 31 inspiring women.

There’s not much more that need be said about Serena Jameka Williams. Aside from the accolades and accomplishments on the tennis court, Williams has been arguably the most famous female athlete on the planet for more than fifteen years. A trailblazer who helped inspire the likes of Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens and more, Williams is a pioneer for the next generation of black female tennis players who are making noise on a global stage.

Williams’ ventures into fashion and social causes have only been amplified by her journey as a mother. Since having her daughter Olympia in 2017, Williams has been vocal about childbirth, being a working mother and sharing every step of the way.

When she was asked about whether she should focus more on tennis as opposed to her activism if she wants to win another major title, she said “The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave.”

Not bad for a teen prodigy who not only took the hype from her U.S. Open win in 1999, she exceeded it time and time again.

FUN FACT: Serena made history (again) last year when she became the first athlete to make the list of richest self-made women in America.

QUOTE: “I don’t like to lose — at anything… Yet I’ve grown most not from victories, but setbacks. If winning is God’s reward, then losing is how he teaches us.”

