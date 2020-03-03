CLOSE
Wendy Williams Says That She, NeNe Leakes, and Marlo Hampton Were Racially Profiled

Wendy Williams

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Wendy Williams recently went on her talk show to talk about her shopping experience at Bergdorf Goodman with her good friends NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton, both of Bravo’s hit reality show The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’.

Needless to say, it was not a positive one.

Williams discussed on her “Hot Topics” segments how the Manhattan retailer allegedly had security follow the trio throughout the store while they were purchasing items.

From The Grio:

“Can I tell you about the security? They treated us like the hood,” Williams said, emphasizing her skin color when she said the word “us.”

“We were followed … like (the security) might have to do something.”

Represenatives for Bergdorf Goodman, along with Leakes and Hampton, has yet to comment.

The retailer has been accused of racial profiling in the past, though it does prohibit such activity.

Here is Williams discussing what happened (starts at 5:05):

