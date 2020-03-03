How The Knicks and Its Owner James Dolan “Did The Wrong Thing” Against Spike Lee

Actor-director Spike Lee is usually known to deliver a lot of action in his films. What went down between him and security guards at Madison Square Garden in New York City could have easily been a scene from any of Lee’s movies.

That is exactly what happened on Monday night when Lee was denied entry at the arena to his courtside area. It came as a surprise to him since he had been attending New York Knicks games there for three decades, even during the really bad seasons.

Here in the video, Lee yelled at the guards saying that they would have had to arrest him like Charles Oakley.

Director Spike Lee denied entry to MSG. Rumors are circulating that MSG CEO James Dolan didn’t want the famed director to enter. #SpikeLee #MSG pic.twitter.com/0gZVaHDXBP — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) March 3, 2020

From Uproxx:

The Knicks insisted it was simply a misunderstanding regarding which entrance Lee was supposed to use, as he came in the employee entrance, but given Lee’s tenure and stature as a fan, that never fully tracked. Unsurprisingly, that was not the end of the story as Lee joined ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday morning to air it all out about what happened and why he believes he is being “harrassed” by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Spike Lee joined @firsttake to explain last night's incident at MSG. pic.twitter.com/xsjGHApDqH — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

Spike Lee blasts James Dolan over entrance drama pic.twitter.com/SPZ8fOZn1P — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2020

"I'm being harassed by James Dolan and I don't know why." —Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/ca28qHYN63 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 3, 2020

Lee had always used that same entrance for 28 years without any issues until that particular night.

He also adds that things are not exactly good between him and Dolan, despite the Garden saying otherwise as social media points out through Knicks statements and photos:

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

It is safe to say the battle between the Knicks fan (Lee) and owner (Dolan) might be here to stay for a while.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

First through Fifth Tweet, First through Fourth Video, and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx