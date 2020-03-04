CLOSE
National
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg visits Philadelphia

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Mike Bloomberg ended his presidential bid Wednesday after failing to win any states on Super Tuesday.

The former New York mayor joined the race a little over three months ago, spending half a billion dollars on his campaign. He ended up winning only American Samoa on Super Tuesday.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions,” he said in a statement. “After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.”

Bloomberg has now endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president.

Source: NY TImes 

Exclusives
