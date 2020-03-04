CLOSE
Jack Brewer to #45: “You Are The First Black President!”

There are a lot of black supporters of President Donald Trump, but one in particular took his admiration to another level.

During a Black History Month event back in February, one of #45’s most famous fans made a bold statement that got an enormous response from those who attended, according to EURweb:

“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month: man, you are the first black president,” former NFL safety Jack Brewer, who was a guest at the roundtable, told Trump.

Given who was in attendance at the event, you won’t be surprised to learn the comment sparked a round of applause from the president’s other supporters, which included Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King, and two of his favorites, conservative media personalities Diamond and Silk and others.

Apparently, Mr. Brewer and others don’t seem to want to acknowledge former President Barack Obama.

He did say he used to be a Democrat until #45 “changed” and “inspired” him.

Brewer is now “an ordained minister and Fordham University professor.”

 

