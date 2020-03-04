Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj turned himself into U.S. Marshals on Wednesday on an indictment of failing to register as a sex offender.

TMZ says Petty’s legal troubles started last July when he moved to California and got pulled over by Beverly Hills PD on November 15. Though he registered as a sex offender in New York, he did not in California, which is required by law. He was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond per the L.A. County District Attorney.

The feds are also on the case, hence why he is currently in federal custody.

Back in 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape and served almost 4 years in state prison for the crime and was required to register as a sex offender. If convicted on the federal charge of failure to register as a sex offender, Petty faces 10 years in prison.

Posted By Brandon Caldwell Posted March 4, 2020

