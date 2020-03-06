Man Killed After Stopping On Georgia Highway
A Kansas man who was struck from behind after stopping his SUV in the middle of I-75 in Georgia on Monday night has died, police said.
Jordan Witherspoon, 30, was reportedly killed in a chain-reaction wreck. Police said Witherspoon stopped his Jeep Cherokee in the northbound lanes with his hazard lights flashing when he was hit from behind by a silver Nissan Sentra at about 11:30 p.m.
“The crash forced the Nissan to the right, where it crashed into the retaining wall on the right shoulder before coming to a stop in the right emergency lane,” Cobb County police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk told AJC.com.
The impact of the collision pushed Witherspoon’s Jeep forward, where it was hit again by a gray Ford F-150, according to traffic investigators.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured and the driver of the Ford pickup was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with relatively minor injuries, police said.
Witherspoon was taken to Kennestone with serious injuries, but he died Wednesday, authorities said.
According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his family, Witherspoon was a military member with a wife and 6-month-old daughter.
