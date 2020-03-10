CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Face-To-Face Classes Suspended at Kent State University Due to Coronavirus

After three cases of coronavirus in Northeast Ohio were announced on Mar. 9, Kent State University has decided to take extra precaution due to the disease.

The university decided to suspend in-person classes after recommendations from health authorities suggested limiting large gathering and practicing social distancing.

In-person classes have ceased effectively immediately with all classes beginning remote instruction between March 16 and March 20.

Kent State joins The Ohio State University in Columbus in suspending face-to-face classes.

In-person classes will not resume at Kent State until after spring break on April 13.

 

