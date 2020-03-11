CLOSE
Tom Joyner
Home

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex And Mom Of 3 Found Dead In Her Car

Josie Harris, who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather, was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night according to TMZ.

According to law enforcement, officials were called to the home around 9:30 PM and found 40-year-old Harris unresponsive in her car when they arrived. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.According to TMZ, authorities do not suspect foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation, not a homicide probe.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Harris and Mayweather had a chaotic relationship. In 2010 he was convicted of attacking her in domestic violence incident and served 2 months behind bars.

Harris claimed to have been abused on 6 different occasions. But, the criminal case was centered around a Sept. 2010 incident when Harris claimed Mayweather entered her home and then attacked her in front of their children.

Harris claimed their oldest son, Koraun, snuck out of the home and alerted a security guard to call police.Years later, Mayweather denied the allegations during an interview with Katie Couric … saying, “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Harris was outraged by the interview and later sued Mayweather for more than $20 MILLION for defamation. The case is still ongoing.

Harris reportedly dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010 and was an aspiring actress.

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

10 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

Continue reading Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

[caption id="attachment_2852434" align="alignleft" width="882"] Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty[/caption] 2019 gave birth to so many amazing moments and accomplishments this year such as Beyonce’s Homecoming, Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome’s historic Emmy wins and the beautiful trend of Black beauty queens. But we also recognize that given the circle of life, 2019 was also a time to say goodbye to those we lost in our community as well. Here’s a look at some of the people we held dear that sadly died this year. Rest in power.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex And Mom Of 3 Found Dead In Her Car  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 2 hours ago
03.11.20
Shellacked! Saweetie Is The Face Of KISS Edge…
 3 hours ago
03.11.20
US producer Harvey Weinstein
Breaking New: 67 Year Old Harvey Weinstein Sentenced…
 4 hours ago
03.11.20
And Another One! Colorado Becomes Fifth State To…
 4 hours ago
03.11.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close