LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Been Cancelled Thanks to Coronavirus Precautions

Cleveland's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Has Been Cancelled Thanks to Coronavirus Precautions

The City of Cleveland won’t be having its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, due to concerns regarding COVID-19, known as coronavirus.

Sources and organizers were “speechless” when they were told of the decision.

Up until this year, the city as been known as of the best in the United States to celebrate the March holiday.

Cleveland, which had been planning to continue the event despite the health concerns, joins Chicago in cancelling its St. Patrick’s parade due to the widespread disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The parade was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 1:04 p.m. This year, the city won’t get the chance to shine like a pot of gold.

It is questionable if the annual banquet will continue to take place.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

