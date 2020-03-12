CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due To CoronaVirus

Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The NBA will suspend it’s 2019-2020 season until further notice” after one of its players tested positive with the CoronaVirus COVID-19. NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both reported the news.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive with the virus, leading to the NBA’s decision which will take effect after tonight’s game.

 

We will have more on this as it develops.

RELATED: Report: NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance

RELATED: LeBron James Quickly Changes His Mind On Possibility Of Playing In Empty Arenas Over Coronavirus Fears

Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due To CoronaVirus  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 10 hours ago
03.11.20
Shellacked! Saweetie Is The Face Of KISS Edge…
 10 hours ago
03.11.20
US producer Harvey Weinstein
Breaking New: 67 Year Old Harvey Weinstein Sentenced…
 11 hours ago
03.11.20
And Another One! Colorado Becomes Fifth State To…
 11 hours ago
03.11.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close