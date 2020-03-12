CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA: DEC 07 Suns at Rockets

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In a shocking development, the NBA has announced that it is suspending games following the conclusion of Wednesday’s night play after a Utah Jazz player was confirmed positive to have to coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday (Mar. 11), a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after players walked off the court. Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were listed on the injury report with an illness and according to the league, Gobert tested positive for the virus.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: RODEOHOUSTON Shut Down Over Coronavirus Concerns

RELATED: What The CDC Wants You To Know About Fighting The Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Twenties’ Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Stud Energy, Those…
 2 hours ago
03.12.20
Magic Happens Parade
CORONAVIRUS: Disneyland in California Shuts Down
 3 hours ago
03.12.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Texas Tech v Virginia
CORONAVIRUS: NCAA March Madness Tournaments Cancelled
 3 hours ago
03.12.20
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Postponed…
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Exclusives
Close