Gov. DeWine Considers Closing Schools For Remainder Of School Year

School kids in classroom

Lise Gagne

According to Canton Repository – Ohio, don’t be surprised if schools aren’t open for the remainder of the school year as corona virus numbers continue to get worse. On Sunday, DeWine appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and NBC’s Meet the Press. DeWine also said that he is considering closing restaurants and bars across the state. This has truly been a heavy burden for not only the state of Ohio, but the entire country.

Gov. DeWine Considers Closing Schools For Remainder Of School Year  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

