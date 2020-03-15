CLOSE
Ohio Gov. DeWine issues order closing all bars and restaurants at 9:00 tonight

Sunday, March 15, 2020 the Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine has issued an order during a live press conference. He also posted information in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account;

“Every day we delay, more people will die.

If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in #Ohio will not hold up. The loss won’t only be those impacted by #COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues.

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight.

Establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery. What we can’t have is people congregating and seated.” – @GovMikeDeWine (via Twitter)

As we all may be aware that this is a fluid situation that none of us have experienced.  So let’s make sure we all do our part and follow directions of our elected officials and stay safe.  Be sure to sign up for email updates to MyColumbusMagic.com for up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus).

 

Ohio Gov. DeWine issues order closing all bars and restaurants at 9:00 tonight  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

