Drinking Bleach Won’t Stop COVID-19 !?

First Tito’s Vodka, now this….SMH!!

As we are going through the unknown with the hour by hour changes to help protect us from the coronavirus [COVID-19] unfortunately some people are going a little too far with trying to protect themselves as it is being reported that poison control had to remind some folks that drinking bleach won’t keep you from getting COVID-19 but will more than likely put you 6 feet under.

According to The Blue Ridge Poison Center in Virginia:

“There is a lot of confusing, incomplete, and just plain inaccurate information circulating about how to prevent the COVID-19 virus (“coronavirus”) from spreading. Some advice measures simply won’t help, and some could be downright dangerous. The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health warns that drinking bleach will not prevent COVID-19 infections and could cause serious injury.” {read more}

In other words you can clean things with bleach not people and you CAN NOT DRINK BLEACH.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: