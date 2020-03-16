CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
LOL: Cardi B.’s Instagram Post is Remixed into a Coronavirus Song [WATCH]

Social media can’t take anything seriously and now we have a coronavirus “theme song”.

Cardi B. shared her thoughts on Instagram about the current state of the nation with coronavirus saying she’s scared and stocking up on food.

Since it’s such a crazy time right now, a little humor is needed and producer DJ iMarkkeyz has social media users dancing and laughing over this remix he created.

Check out the video because it is pretty catchy.

Close