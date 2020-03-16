CORONAVIRUS: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Suspending Services Until Holy Week and Easter

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is putting a halt, at least for a few weeks, on all masses and liturgies until Holy Week and Easter.

This is all due to the concerns and cases involving the coronavirus disease.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“This decision is not taken lightly and, as your bishops, causes us great sadness. However, after consultation with the governor and health officials we are convinced that this is the most prudent and necessary action,” the diocese posted on their website.

