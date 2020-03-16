CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Suspending Services Until Holy Week and Easter

Cathedral church and aministrative Offices for the Cleveland Catholic Diocese

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is putting a halt, at least for a few weeks, on all masses and liturgies until Holy Week and Easter.

This is all due to the concerns and cases involving the coronavirus disease.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“This decision is not taken lightly and, as your bishops, causes us great sadness. However, after consultation with the governor and health officials we are convinced that this is the most prudent and necessary action,” the diocese posted on their website.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

